Forecast: Watching the tropics.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

This entire work week looks like typical early August. We will have a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

The tropics are finally waking up!

We have a very strong tropical disturbance in the eastern Caribbean Sea that will likely become Tropical Storm Earl later today or Tuesday.

At this time is appears the storm will stay south of our state but we will continue to watch it very closely.

