Forrest County fatal accident victim identified

One person is dead after an accident on I-59. Source: WDAM

One person died Friday night in an accident on I-59, according to The Forrest County Deputy Coroner.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Spencer Davis, 40, of Hattiesburg.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos from the scene.

The accident happened near mile marker 63 in the northbound lane at the Forrest, Lamar County line late Friday night.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.