Blair Ledet of Houston, Texas joined the WDAM News 7 Sunrise Team in July of 2016 as a co-anchor.

Her career in Broadcast Journalism began at WDAM’s sister station, KTRE in East Texas, as a multimedia journalist in October of 2014. During her time there, she enjoyed reporting, anchoring, and producing while gaining an appreciation for the simplistic beauty of the south. She is proud of her work helping East Texans access healthcare after insurance changes left thousands without options.

She is not only a proud Houstonian but also a proud Bearkat who graduated from Sam Houston State University in May of 2014. Blair has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism with an emphasis in English.

She began her journey as a reporter at Sam Houston's news station, KSHU-TV 7. There, she spent much time learning about studio production, but she soon decided she'd rather be at the scene reporting! Blair then interned at KRIV Fox 26 News, shadowing reporters throughout their hectic days. The excitement drove her to pursue a reporter career.

Blair is excited to experience the Pine Belt area and can't wait to become acquainted with the people in the community. During her spare time, she enjoys tutoring children. She also sings, plays piano, and shamelessly watches reality TV. Blair is also a die-hard Beyonce fan! She is also looking forward to experiencing football season at USM.

Email her at blairledet@wdam.com.