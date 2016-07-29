Forecast: Typical late July weather expected this weekend.

Good morning Pine Belt and happy FRIDAY!!!!!!

Expect a hot and humid day with a few isolated thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

If you planning to be out and about this evening expect humid conditions but not much rain.

The weekend calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with highs again in the low 90s and lows in the 70.

Thunderstorms appear to be more isolated in nature on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

