Hattiesburg hosts night out against crime

This is a news release from The City of Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, MS-The City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County’s 26th Annual National Night Out Against Crime (NNO) celebration, set for Thursday, July 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., will kick off with a bang as the Hattiesburg High School Band will usher the event from their campus to the C.E. Roy Community Center, 300 East 5th Street.

Awaiting participants inside C.E. Roy will be the latest information on current and future projects from the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County Department Directors, door prizes, free food, school supplies, and games. Patrons will also have an opportunity to tour the African American Military History Museum with a chance to win $100. The fan favorite talent show-Hattiesburg Got Talent-will allow people of all ages to showcase their talents. This year, the audience will select the winners of the talent show.

This year’s theme is “Joining Forces to Combat Illiteracy.” City of Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator Maxine Coleman said, “Literacy is an important factor in our city and after winning the 2016 Mississippi Municipal League City Spirit Excellence Award for the Hattiesburg Reads Initiative we are keeping the efforts rolling in improving literacy in our community.”

On Tuesday, August 2, the City of Hattiesburg will join communities across the nation to celebrate America’s Night Out. “This is a great way to build the cohesiveness within a neighborhood and promote police-community partnerships. The best way to decrease crime in Hattiesburg is by partnering with our law enforcement community, providing tips and participating in anticrime programs like this and together we can help make Hattiesburg a safer place for everyone,” said Coleman.

“America’s Night Out” is comprised of three events throughout the day. The first event will be a “Lunch & Learn” with Law Enforcement and Firemen at Fire Station #1, 800 Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second event will include a free, sidewalk party at Target beginning at 5 p.m. The final event will be block-parties hosted by the neighborhood associations, organizations and churches throughout the city from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. As a special treat, all three Burger King branches in the Hattiesburg-area will give free ice cream to all citizens. For more information, call NNO coordinator Maxine Coleman at (601) 554-1005.

Copyright 2016. All rights reserved.