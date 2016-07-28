Forecast: Not much rain is expected today.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Hot and humid today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible mainly in the afternoon.

Highs today are expected to be in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s tonight.

For Friday into the weekend expect hot and humid weather with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

