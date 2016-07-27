Coach: Brad Duncan

School: West Marion High School

Years coaching: Coaching for 20+ years. Duncan has been coaching for 15 years at two different schools in Marion County. This will be his 12th year at West Marion.

WDAM: How do you motivate your team each time before they hit the field?

Duncan: We always talk about our goals. If it's our daily goal or our goals for a particular opponent.

WDAM: What is your proudest moment as a football coach and why?

Duncan: My proudest moment is watching our players develop into productive adults and watching them become good husbands and become good dads.

WDAM: What are you looking forward to this season with your players?

Duncan: See if we can attain our first goal that we always talk about: Can we get better every day? Can we be accountable?

WDAM: Do you have a motto for your team? If so, what is it and how did you come up with it?

Duncan: Coach Don Clanton usually comes up with our motto for the season, and is still working on one for this season.

WDAM: How do you gain trust and motivate your players?

Duncan: We are honest with our guys, we talk about trust, we talk about growing into young men. We talk about being accountable and about making choices.

WDAM: Who is your greatest role model either personally or as a coach?

Duncan: My Dad. He showed me the importance of hard work and of accountability. He also showed me the importance of tough love.

WDAM: What mistakes have you made in your coaching career and how have you been able to learn from those mistakes?

Duncan: As a young coach, I thought I had to do everything myself. The journey became so much better when I surrounded myself with coaches that are good coaches and that are even better men. They are guys that have the same wants and dreams that I have. I've learned to let my coaches coach.

WDAM: What are some ways you help your players off the field?

Duncan: We are always helping our guys find summer jobs. We show our guys we care about them just as much as students, that we are always there to help in any way can.

WDAM: How do you plan on improving as a coach from year to year?

Duncan: We are always looking to make ourselves better coaches and better men. I've read this somewhere, “There are two things that can change you, the books you read and the people you meet.” So we try to do those things that will help us become better.

WDAM: How has coaching affected your life?

Duncan: It’s made my life so much fun! I have been so blessed that I get to go to a job that I really love. I don’t feel like iIm going to work, I’m going to play!

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.