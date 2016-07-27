Forecast: Another day to keep an umbrella handy.

Happy Wednesday Pine Belt!

Keep an umbrella handy again today as we expect showers and thunderstorms in the area mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours as usual for this time of year. Highs will likely stay in the 80s due to the expected cloud cover.

Thursday looks a little hotter with less shower and thunderstorm activity expected.

It's back to the regular routine for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

