Ovett church holds law enforcement prayer

With bowed heads, members of First Baptist Church in Ovett locked hands to send up prayers for the brave men and women who serve in law enforcement.

They also had a prayer list for law enforcement members from the area.

Chairman of Deacons, Tommy Shows, said it is important to support those who protect and serve the community.

“We took the names of everyone that we had and we prayed for them individually,” Shows said.

Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge said they need prayer now more than ever.

“Pray for me by name, pray for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, prayer is powerful, prayer works, and God hears our prayers,” Hodge said.

With officers under attack across the country, Hodge said it is great to have support from the community.

“We step up on that line not knowing what the other sides’ going to be, and what the circumstances nor the outcome,” Hodge said.

