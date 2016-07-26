Coach: Marcus Boyles

School: Petal High School

Years coaching: Coaching 27 years; 4 years of coaching at Petal High

WDAM: How do you motivate your team each time before they hit the field?

Boyles: We talk to our players about always doing their best, whether it's practice or game time. We challenge them daily to just get better.

WDAM: What is your proudest moment as a football coach and why?

Boyles: I have been blessed enough to have several special moments as a coach, but the most recent is this past season. After beginning with a 3-4 record, making it to the state championship game was really special.

WDAM: What are you looking forward to this season with your players?

Boyles: Just watching this team grow even closer than they already are and having a special season.

WDAM: How do you gain trust and motivate your players?

Boyles: Your players have to know that you care about them as a person, not just a player. As a staff, we do things with our players outside of football.

WDAM: What mistakes have you made in your coaching career and how have you been able to learn from those mistakes?

Boyles: Early in my career, I worked the players too hard and worried too much about wins and losses. I know now that we have an opportunity to teach our players a lot more than just winning football games.

WDAM: What are some ways you help your players off the field?

Boyles: My staff and I try to be available for our kids every day. We serve as a mentor and/or father figure to many. We are there when they need someone to talk to, we monitor grades and expect their best, we help with projects, we help them find jobs, etc.

WDAM: How do you plan on improving as a coach from year to year?

Boyles: I go to clinics, talk to other coaches (high school and college) and I evaluate myself at the end of each season.

WDAM: How has coaching affected your life?

Boyles: Sports has always been an important part of my life. I look forward to work every day. It has also given me and my family the opportunity to make friends with people from all over.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.