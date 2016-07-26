Coach: Keith Braddock

School: Northeast Jones High School

Years coaching: 15 years total, six years at Northeast Jones

WDAM: How do you motivate your team each time before they hit the field?

Braddock: I use different tactics such as a pregame speech, a movie or music. However, we try to motivate them every day so that Friday takes care of itself.

WDAM: What is your proudest moment as a football coach and why?

Braddock: Winning two state championships because both years the team overcame adversity.

WDAM: What are you looking forward to this season with your players?

Braddock: I'm looking forward to seeing how we develop and mature as a team under a new QB leadership and build off last year's successes.

WDAM: Do you have a motto for your team? If so, what is it and how did you come up with it?

Braddock: We haven't made this year's motto public yet.

WDAM: How do you gain trust and motivate your players?

Braddock: It all starts with relationships and being genuine.

WDAM: Who is your greatest role model either personally or as a coach? Why?

Braddock: My grandmother because of what all she endured in her life and still remains positive in spite of that.

WDAM: What mistakes have you made in your coaching career and how have you been able to learn from those mistakes?

Braddock: We make mistakes daily, but each time, I make coaching mistakes, I try to learn from them so that I don't repeat them.

WDAM: What are some ways you help your players off the field?

Braddock: There are endless things we do for our players off the field, but to list a few: playing a supporting role in their academics, providing transportation, and helping provide social development with team-building activities and events.

WDAM: How do you plan on improving as a coach from year to year?

Braddock: I plan on improving by continuing education, clinics, networking, relationships with veteran coaches and seeking advice from them.

WDAM: How has coaching affected your life?

Braddock: It's given me the ability to provide for my family. It's been a great experience seeing the positive impact you can make on a young person's life.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.