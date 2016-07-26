Forecast: A rather rainy forecast is at hand.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Keep an umbrella handy for the next few days at it appears showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous, especially in the afternoons.

This will also keep our highs in the lower 90s and even upper 80s possibly on Wednesday.

The tropics remain very quiet.

