Shoppers gear up for tax-free holiday weekend

Just ahead the start of school, Mississippi will have the opportunity to take advantage of some huge bargains this weekend.

The Mississippi Sales Tax holidays begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends Saturday at midnight.

The items exempt from sales tax during the holiday are the same as in years past..

Clothing and footwear items, meant to be worn next to the body and cost less than $100 per item, are exempt from sales tax this weekend.

