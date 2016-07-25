Burglary suspects turn themselves in to LPD

Two men sought by the Laurel Police Department for a burglary at Laurel Liquor and Wine turned themselves in Tuesday.

On Sunday night, LPD officers responded to an alarm/burglary call at Laurel Liquor and Wine at 3815 Highway 15 North, according to an LPD press release.

Surveillance video shows two men driving what appears to be a Ford truck. The video shows them breaking into the front door of the business and taking several bottles.

The suspects in the video have been identified as Joseph F. Werner IV and Cody Corey.

Both face on count of burglary and will have their initial appearance in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.