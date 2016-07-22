Local mother describes watching daughter run during Boston Marathon bombings

“She was excited about running the Boston Marathon, and we were proud for her.”

Three years ago, Beverly Clark said she took the day off work so she could watch her daughter Terri cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon.

“I was watching the finish line and never saw her cross, but then she called and was I’m so excited, she said mom I crossed the finished line,” Clark said.

Her daughter then told her that she was headed back to watch her friends finish the race, and shortly after their phone called ended, there was a huge explosion, killing three people and injuring hundreds more.

“Seven minutes after talking to my daughter in Boston. In Boston there it was live on TV,” Clark explained.

Clark said her heart began to race as she called her daughter’s phone back, but she didn’t answer.

“I was literally just panicking and then about seventeen minutes later, my daughter called and said, mom, I’m Ok,” Clark added.

Clark works as a senior donor recruiter with United Blood Services, so she immediately knew that the injured would need blood.

“Blood has to be readily available, so our patients can have it,” Clark explained.

Clark said it’s important for people to donate blood to be prepared for tragedies. She said it only takes a few minutes to roll up your sleeve to help save a life.

“You can become someone’s hero because that one unite of blood is going to save three lives,” Clark said.

