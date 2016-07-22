Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy this afternoon.

Happy Friday Pine Belt!

You may want to keep an umbrella handy today as we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly this afternoon along with hot temps and high humidity levels.

Highs today will be in the 90s and lows tonight in the 70s.

A hot weekend is expected with a few isolated thunderstorms as well.

Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s.

If you have plans to go to the beaches, no tropical storms or hurricanes are expected in the near future so go and enjoy!

