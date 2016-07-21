United Blood Services needs blood donations

United Blood Services is asking the public for blood donations.

Donor recruiter Beverly Clark said donations are very low, and hospitals are operating with less than a one day blood supply.

Clark said it only takes a few minutes to give blood to help save a life.

“Why do we have to wait until 9-11 or a Boston Marathon, or even recently the Orlando and Baton Rouge shootings before we think about donating blood, so blood has to be readily available," Clark said.

They are asking for donations of all types of blood.

