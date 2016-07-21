HPSD advertising more than 30 job openings

The Hattiesburg Public School District is advertising more than 30 job openings ahead of the 2016-2017 school year, which starts on Aug. 4.

HPSD lists a total of 32 open jobs, including four assistant principal positions at Hawkins Elementary, Thames Elementary, N.R. Burger Middle School and Hattiesburg High School.

It also includes 14 teaching positions and several specialty positions like a school resource officer, dyslexia therapist and speech pathologist.

The vacancies come after the district announced job and salary cuts during the first half of 2016 to save money.

Then interim superintendent Greg Ladner said in April the district would cut 34 teaching positions and 14 central office and administrative positions, cut salaries by five percent and shorten teacher contracts by one day ahead of the 2016-2017 school year.

