ICE officer shoots suspect in Laurel city limits, investigation underway

An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night incident where an immigration officer discharged his weapon in Laurel, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

In a statement, Spokesman Bryan Cox said an officer, responding to a request for assistance from the Laurel Police Department, discharged his service weapon inside the city limits.

Unofficial reports put the incident near 11th Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

According to Cox, when the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer arrived on scene, and gave instruction in English and Spanish for the subject to stop.

“After which the subject reached into his clothing,” according to the statement. “The ERO officer discharged his service firearm, striking the subject in the arm.”

According to the statement, the subject was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident along with ICE’s internal investigation team.

