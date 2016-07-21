Forecast: Be prepared for another hot day.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

Hot and humid will rule today into the weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons.

Slightly better rain chances appear possible Monday into Wednesday of next week and that should keep our highs in the lower 90s.

The tropics are still quiet.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weathe