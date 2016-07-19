Petal landlord accused of stealing utilities arrested again

A Petal landlord arrested after officials said he was illegally operating and stealing utilities was arrested again Tuesday.

According to Petal Police Chief Leonard Fuller, Shirley Lowery was arrested for trespassing.

Chief Fuller said Lowery was blocking the driveway at City Hall during their council meeting.

Chief Fuller said officers asked him to move, so Lowery left, but came back and was driving back and forth on 8th Avenue.

Once Lowery pulled over, police arrested him, Chief Fuller said.

Chief Fuller said Lowery has been protesting his recent arrest by driving around City Hall continuously.

He said Lowery has driven to the city’s Water Department and blocked traffic.

Officials said Lowery posted a cash bond has been released from jail.

According to Petal Police, Lowery is charged with four counts of theft of utilities, three counts of tampering of city water and three counts of building code violations.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.