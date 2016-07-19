PHOTO: Purvis daycare captures moment of children honoring law enforcement

A touching photo was taken at a local daycare to honor law enforcement, and the story behind it will melt one’s heart.

The photo was taken in a class for three-year-old children at Kids Kampus in Purvis.

Ashley Carballo, mother of Ryot Carballo who attends the daycare, said the daycare invited some officers from the Lamar County Sheriff's Department to an ice cream party in light of all the negativity toward law enforcement the past few weeks.

She said the children had a blast. In the photo, eight children, including Ryot, are praying for the fallen officers who have died in the recent shootings.

The sign reads, “We got your six! Thank you for keeping us safe!” Carballo said the children were taught that the police will always have their backs and to respect and love law enforcement.

“My son was so excited to tell me all about his day with the police and how ‘cool’ they are,” Carballo said. “Kids Kampus has done a fantastic job teaching the children at such a young age to really appreciate everything that the officers do to protect us. This picture melted my heart.”

