Hattiesburg firefighters awarded for saving woman from burning home

Three members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department and one member of Forrest County Emergency Management received awards Tuesday for rescuing a woman from her burning home and saving her life.

Fire Chief Paul Presley presented Medals of Valor to engineer Michael Blair and firefighter Alexander Redondo and Medals of Merit to firefighter Joey Collins and Forrest County EOC technician Jim Hennessey.

"You know, I don't hand these out too often, but I thought it was so impressive to hear how calm engineer Blair was on the radio," Presley said. "Alex, he's like the baby of the group. He (hasn't) been here but maybe a year and half or two years, and he actually did what he was trained to do. They both did."

Presley said once Blair and Redondo successfully removed the elderly woman from the house, Collins and Hennessey revived her.

"She was basically deceased," Presley said. "Right now, she's in stable condition."

The Hattiesburg City Council also thanked all four men for their heroic efforts in this rescue and their continued service to Hattiesburg.

