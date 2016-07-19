1 sent to hospital after accident in Jones County

At least one person was transported to the hospital after an accident in Jones County Tuesday evening.

According to an official on the scene, a woman was injured during the accident. A witness said that two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The accident occurred on Highway 11 in Moselle.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.

