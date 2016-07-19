Waynesboro man denied appeal in shooting, robbery case

The Waynesboro man convicted of shooting and robbing a man in the parking lot of the Laurel Walmart three years ago is asking the State Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

Sean Land, 26, was denied an appeal by the state court of appeals.

Land was sentenced to 42 years in prison, 25 years for attempted armed robbery, 10 years for aggravated assault and seven years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.