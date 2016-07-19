Forecast: The heat goes on!

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt.

It is going to be hot and humid for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

One or two lucky folks may see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm but no really big rain events are in the forecast anytime soon.

The tropics still remain very quiet.

