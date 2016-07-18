Forecast: Hot week ahead!

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

It is going to be quite a hot week in the area with highs mainly in the mid 90s but upper 90s are quite possible for Thursday and Friday.

Lows will be in the 70s each night.

We will see one or two isolated thundestorms in some areas each day but no widespread rain event is expected.

The tropics remain very quiet.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather