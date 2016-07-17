Bop's rewards local Pokemon trainers with free treats

This is a web story created and written by WDAM Intern Carlee Welch-Dick. This story has been published by WDAM Digital Content Team.

Pokémon and Bop's Frozen Custard joined forces to provide a social gamer's space in the heart of Hattiesburg.

Owner's of the local ice cream joint has provided an ongoing reward promotion for Pokémon trainers at multiple GO levels.

What do you have to do? Well, it's deliciously easy. Visit Bop's, open the app, show your GO level and receive free food prizes.

However, there's only one catch. Trainers must at lease be at a level three to qualify for the tasty rewards.

Here is the list of rewards:

Level 3: Free Soda

Level 5: Free Cookie

Level 8: Free Large Fry

Level 13: Free Burger

Level 21: Free Snappy Turtle

For more information visit click here to visit Bop's Facebook page. "Gotta Catch em' all, Pokémon!"

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All Rights Reserved.