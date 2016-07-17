VIRAL: Popular Texas barber gives free haircuts to the homeless

One young Texas barber is giving back to his local community, one snip at a time, by giving haircuts to the homeless.

According to a KSAT news interview, 22-year-old Rudy Ibanez of San Antonio “has been cutting hair since he was 12 years old and his creative cuts have earned him awards.”

He shared his story with reporter Tim Gerber and it all started when a homeless man stopped him for money.

Rudy responded that he did not have any money, “I told him, I'm a barber and I have my clippers, if you want I'll give you a haircut," Ibanez recalled in the interview.

After the homeless man accepted Rudy’s offer what happened next, changed the lives of those two men that night.

"He was blown away. He loved what he saw. He felt like a new man”

Rudy also shared that he took the man to buy some clothes and food.

To keep up with Rudy and follow his hair cutting journey, follow his story on Instagram on @rudy_the_barber

Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.