Two arrested for drug possession in Wayne County

Two suspects were arrested in Wayne County for drug possession.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Tracy McDougle fled the scene during a traffic stop, but she was later arrested after they served a search warrant at her home on Taylor Circle Road.

Authorities said they found crack cocaine in her possession. She’s charged with felony flee, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Marcus Ford was arrested after they searched his home on Sand Bottom Road in Wayne County.

He’s charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance near a church and possession of less than 10 ounces of marijuana.

