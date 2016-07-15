Teen arrested in Wayne County for attempted rape

A teenager was arrested in Waynesboro for attempted rape.

Authorities said Lontrell Harris, 17, is charged as an adult in this crime.

Police said when they arrived to a home on Turner street in Waynesboro, the suspect had fled the scene, but they later caught him and charged him with attempted rape and sexual battery.

Harris went before a judge Friday who set bond at $400,000.

