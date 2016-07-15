Wayne County man charged with father's murder appears in court

The Wayne County man who was charged with his father's murder made his initial appearance in court Friday afternoon.

Kyle Jordan was charged with first degree murder, and his bond was denied.

Jordan will be housed in The Wayne County until his grand jury indictment.

The scene:

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a home on Eret Road around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputy Mike Mozingo said an apparent shooting had taken place, and Darrel Jordan was lying in the yard unresponsive.

Wayne General emergency responders administered aid at the scene, but he later died from those injuries.

His son, Kyle Jordan, was reportedly in the front yard with a gun. According to a statement Darrel’s wife, Ann, gave police, Kyle was acting irrationally, and Darrel was attempting to calm him down.

The family told police Kyle has a history of drug abuse.

“This is why we’re working so hard to clean up the streets,” Mozingo said. “Drugs don’t just hurt the person using them. They hurt the whole family.”

Kyle Jordan was taken into custody without incident, and charged with murder.

