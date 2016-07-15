Wayne County man charged with father's murder appears in court - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Wayne County man charged with father's murder appears in court

Kyle Jordan made his initial in court Friday afternoon. Source: WDAM Kyle Jordan made his initial in court Friday afternoon. Source: WDAM
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Wayne County man who was charged with his father's murder made his initial appearance in court Friday afternoon. 

Kyle Jordan was charged with first degree murder, and his bond was denied. 

Jordan will be housed in The Wayne County until his grand jury indictment. 

The scene: 

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a home on Eret Road around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputy Mike Mozingo said an apparent shooting had taken place, and Darrel Jordan was lying in the yard unresponsive.

Wayne General emergency responders administered aid at the scene, but he later died from those injuries.

His son, Kyle Jordan, was reportedly in the front yard with a gun. According to a statement Darrel’s wife, Ann, gave police, Kyle was acting irrationally, and Darrel was attempting to calm him down.

The family told police Kyle has a history of drug abuse.

“This is why we’re working so hard to clean up the streets,” Mozingo said. “Drugs don’t just hurt the person using them. They hurt the whole family.”

Kyle Jordan was taken into custody without incident, and charged with murder.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly