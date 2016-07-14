Public forum 'Am I Next?' held at USM

The recent police shootings across the country motivated concerned citizens and law enforcement to get together for an open discussion at The University of Southern Mississippi.

This public forum called " Am I Next?” took place on the campus Thursday evening.

Law enforcement and leaders from around the Pine Belt sat down with folks to address ways the community and police can work together and have a better relationship.

Forum organizer Greg Jackson said he felt this was a safe and legal way to have your voice heard.

“A lot of people nowadays, they want to protest, they want to demonstrate and all of that has its place but there is a right way to do things and there is a wrong way to do things,” Jackson said. “We want to make sure people are voicing their outrage, and utilizing their First Amendment rights under legal means.”

USM Officer Captain Rusty Keyes said at the forum that police officers took an oath to serve their community and that is what they want to do.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.