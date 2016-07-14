Columbia Academy 2016 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Columbia Academy 2016 Football Schedule

Columbia Academy Football Schedule 2017
Date: Opponent: Location: Time:
8/18 Silliman Institute Clinton, LA 6:00 p.m.
8/25 Presbyterian Christian School Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Purvis Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Parklane Academy McComb  7:00 p.m.
9/15 Adams County Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/22 West Marion Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
9/28 Simpson Academy Magee 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Sylva Bay Academy Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Wayne Academy Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/19 Bowling Green  Franklington, LA 7:00 p.m.

