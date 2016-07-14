Hattiesburg High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent: Location: Time:
8/19 Petal Petal 7:00 p.m.
8/26 Laurel Laurel 7:00 p.m .
9/1 Moss Point Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Oak Grove Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Gautier Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Stone Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Pearl River Central Carriere 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Wayne County Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Picayune Picayune 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Long Beach Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
11/3 West Harrison  Gulfport  7:00 p.m.

