Hattiesburg High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/19
|Petal
|Petal
|7:00 p.m.
|8/26
|Laurel
|Laurel
|7:00 p.m .
|9/1
|Moss Point
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Oak Grove
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Gautier
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Stone
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Pearl River Central
|Carriere
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Wayne County
|Waynesboro
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Picayune
|Picayune
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Long Beach
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|11/3
|West Harrison
|Gulfport
|7:00 p.m.
