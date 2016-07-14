Bay Springs High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Bay Springs High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent: Location: Time: 
8/17 Stringer Bay Springs 8:00 p.m.
8/25 Philadelphia Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Morton Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.
9/8 West Jones Soso 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Northeast Jones Jones 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Quitman Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/28 Taylorsville Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Clarksdale Merdian 7:00 p.m.
10/13 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Enterprise Enterprise 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Heidelberg Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.

