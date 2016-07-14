Bay Springs High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/17
|Stringer
|Bay Springs
|8:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Philadelphia
|Bay Springs
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Morton
|Bay Springs
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|West Jones
|Soso
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Northeast Jones
|Jones
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Quitman
|Laurel
|7:00 p.m.
|9/28
|Taylorsville
|Bay Springs
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Clarksdale
|Merdian
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Enterprise
|Enterprise
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Heidelberg
|Bay Springs
|7:00 p.m.
