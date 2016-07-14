Forecast: Hot weather to continue.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

It's going to be hot and humid again today with a fairly good chance for seeing showers and thunderstorms so keep an umbrella handy.

Friday and Saturday could turn out to rather cloudy and wet with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

Drier and hotter weather should begin to arrive by Sunday and last into much of next week.

