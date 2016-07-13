Collins High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Collins High School 2017 Football Schedule

Collins High School Football Schedule 2016
Date: Opponent: Location: Time:
8/18 Seminary Seminary 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Jefferson Davis County Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Northeast Jones Collins 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Magee Collins 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Lawrence County Monticello 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Heidelberg Collins 7:00 p.m.
10/6 North Forrest Collins 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Richton Richton 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Perry Central  Collins 7:00 p.m.
10/27 St. Patrick  Biloxi  7:00 p.m 

