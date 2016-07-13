Perry Central High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Perry Central High School 2017 Football Schedule

Perry Central High School Football Schedule 2017
Date: Opponent: Location: Time:
8/18 Resurrection Catholic New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Forrest County AHS New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Pass Christian  Pass Christian 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Columbia New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Vancleave Vancleave 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Taylorsville New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Richton Richton 7:00 p.m.
10/6 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
10/13 St. Patrick  New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Collins Collins 7:00 p.m.
10/27 North Forrest New Augusta 7:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly