Perry Central High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|Resurrection Catholic
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Forrest County AHS
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Pass Christian
|Pass Christian
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Columbia
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Vancleave
|Vancleave
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Taylorsville
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Richton
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|St. Patrick
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Collins
|Collins
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|North Forrest
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.More >>
After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.More >>
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary in the Hub City.More >>
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary in the Hub City.More >>