Hattiesburg changes wastewater plan, citizens still appeal

A grassroots citizen group is not dismissing an appeal against Hattiesburg, despite the city's change of wastewater treatment plans.

Robert Abrams and Hattiesburg Integrity Oversight, Inc. is challenging the Hattiesburg City Council's adoptions of and amendments to city ordinances in a special called meeting held on April 28.

Michael Adelman, the attorney representing the group, said while the city is no longer planning to use land in Lamar County to build a land application wastewater treatment, his clients' other concerns about increased water and sewer rates and how wastewater spray fields may impact the environment are still valid, and that is why the group is not dismissing the appeal.

Adelman said the appeal is scheduled to be heard by Judge Jon Mark Weathers on Aug. 4.

