Richton High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Richton High School Football Schedule
Date: Opponent: Location:  Time: 
8/18 Columbia Columbia 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Sacred Heart Richton 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Enterprise Richton 7:00 p.m.
9/8 East Marion Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Sumrall Richton 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Clarksdale Merdian 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Perry Central  Richton 7:00 p.m.
10/6 St. Patrick Biloxi 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Collins Richton 7:00 p.m.
10/20 North Forrest Eatonville 7:00 p.m.

