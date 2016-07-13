Richton High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|Columbia
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Sacred Heart
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Enterprise
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|East Marion
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Sumrall
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Clarksdale
|Merdian
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Perry Central
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|St. Patrick
|Biloxi
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Collins
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|North Forrest
|Eatonville
|7:00 p.m.
