Columbia High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Columbia High School 2017 Football Schedule

Columbia High School Football Schedule 2017
Date: Opponent: Location: Time:
8/18 Richton Columbia 7:00 p.m.
8/25 East Marion Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/1 North Forrest Eatonville TBA
9/8 Perry Central  New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Taylorsville Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/22 OPEN OPEN TBA
9/29 Wesson Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Tylertown Tylertown 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Jefferson Davis County Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
10/19 West Marion Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Seminary Columbia 7:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly