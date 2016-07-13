West Marion High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

West Marion High School 2017 Football Schedule

West Marion High School Football Schedule 2017
Date: Opponent Location: Time:
8/25 Purvis Purvis 7:00 p.m.
9/1 East Marion Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Raleigh Raleigh 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Forrest County AHS Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Columbia Academy Foxowrth 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Seminary Seminary 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Jefferson Davis Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Wesson Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
10/19 Columbia Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Tylertown Foxworth 7:00 p.m.

