East Marion High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent: Location: Time: 
8/18 Amite County Liberty 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Columbia East Marion 7:00 p.m.
9/1 West Marion Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Richton Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN Prentiss 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Salem East Marion  7:00 p.m. 
9/29 Lumberton Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Sacred Heart Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/13 North Forrest Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Stringer Stringer 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Mt. Olive Columbia  7:00 p.m.
11/2 Resurrection Catholic Pascagoula 7:00 p.m.

