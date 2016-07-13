East Marion High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|Amite County
|Liberty
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Columbia
|East Marion
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|West Marion
|Foxworth
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Richton
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|OPEN
|Prentiss
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Salem
|East Marion
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Lumberton
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Sacred Heart
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|North Forrest
|Eatonville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Stringer
|Stringer
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Mt. Olive
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|11/2
|Resurrection Catholic
|Pascagoula
|7:00 p.m.
