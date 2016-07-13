North Forrest High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

North Forrest High School 2017 Football Schedule

North Forrest High School 2016 Football Schedule
Date: Opponent: Location: Time: 
8/18 Lumberton Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Magee Magee 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Columbia Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Sacred Heart Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Enterprise Enterprise 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Heidelberg Eatonvile 7:00 p.m.
9/29 St. Patrick  Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Collins Collins 7:00 p.m.
10/13 East Marion Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Richton Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Perry Central  New Augusta 7:00 p.m.

