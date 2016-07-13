Stringer High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Stringer High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time: 
8/17 Bay Springs Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Clarkdale Stringer 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Enterprise Stringer 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Mize Stringer 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Loyd Star Stringer 7:00 p.m.
9/22 West Lincoln Brookhaven 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Resurrection Catholic Stringer 7:00 p.m. 
10/6 Mt. Olive  Mt. Olive 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Salem Salem 7:00 p.m.
10/20 East Marion Stringer 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Lumberton Stringer  7:00 p.m. 
11/3 Sacred Heart Stringer 7:00 p.m. 

