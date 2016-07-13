West Jones High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

West Jones High School 2017 Football Schedule

West Jones High School Football Schedule 2016
Date: Opponent:  Location: Time: 
8/18 Wayne County  Waynesboro 8:00 p.m.
8/25 Northeast Jones Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Quitman Soso 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Bay Springs Soso 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Forest Hill Jackson 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Natchez Soso 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Laurel Monticello 7:00 p.m.
10/20 South Jones Ellisville 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Wingfield  Soso 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Brookhaven Soso 7:00 p.m. 

