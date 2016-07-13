West Jones High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|Wayne County
|Waynesboro
|8:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Northeast Jones
|Laurel
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Quitman
|Soso
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Bay Springs
|Soso
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Forest Hill
|Jackson
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Natchez
|Soso
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Laurel
|Monticello
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|South Jones
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Wingfield
|Soso
|7:00 p.m.
|11/3
|Brookhaven
|Soso
|7:00 p.m.
Traffic will be delayed Wednesday as MDOT crews work to repair a guardrail on I-59.More >>
The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is hosting a free and confidential HIV testing event Friday.More >>
The First Alert Weather team at WDAM received a special honor Tuesday from the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg.More >>
Some Perry County residents are angry that officials are about to block off the boating ramp into the Leaf River with barricades.More >>
