PCHS 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time:
8/17 West Marion Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Columbia Academy Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Adams Academy Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Simpson Academy Magee 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Lamar School  Meridian 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Jackson Prep Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Oak Forest Academy  Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Parklane Academy McComb 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Jackson Academy Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/20 East Rankin Academy  Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Madison-Ridgeland  Madison 7:00 p.m.

