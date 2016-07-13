1 injured in Hub City house fire

A Hub City woman was injured in an afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM

A Hub City woman was injured in a house fire in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 212 3rd Avenue around 1 p.m. and discovered flames and smoke coming from the single story residence.

"We found her right inside the door, it looked like she was trying to make it out of the house," said Battalion Chief Talmus Russell.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos from the fire

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control within minutes and save the structure.

"The elderly female inhaled a lot of smoke from inside the residence and was unresponsive inside the house," said Russell. "When she was transported by AAA ambulance she had started breathing on her own and they took her to Forrest General Hospital."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.