South Jones High School 207 Football Schedule

South Jones High School 207 Football Schedule

South Jones High School Football Schedule 2016
Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time:
8/18 Sumrall Sumrall 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Hancock Ellisville 7:00 p.m.
9/1 West Harrison  Gulfport 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Northeast Jones Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Bay Ellisville Ellisville 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Laurel Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Forest Hill Ellisville 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Natchez Natchez 7:00 p.m.
10/13 North Pike Ellisville 7:00 p.m.
10/20 West Jones Ellisville 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Brookhaven Brookhaven 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Wingfield Ellisville 7:00 p.m. 

