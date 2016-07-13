South Jones High School 207 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|Sumrall
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Hancock
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|West Harrison
|Gulfport
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Northeast Jones
|Laurel
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Bay Ellisville
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Laurel
|Laurel
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Forest Hill
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Natchez
|Natchez
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|North Pike
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|West Jones
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Brookhaven
|Brookhaven
|7:00 p.m.
|11/3
|Wingfield
|Ellisville
|7:00 p.m.
